Donald J. Marlborough, 85, Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
Don was born in Clarks Mills, Wis., on May 6, 1936, to Cyril and Helen (Gintner) Marlborough. Don attended St. Mary’s Elementary school and was a 1954 graduate of Valders High School. Don was a 1960 graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering. On June 4, 1960, Don married J’Ette Lemberger at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Whitelaw. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 including 1 ½ years in South Korea. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1957 to 1963. Don worked as a metallurgical supervisor at Belle City Malleable Iron Company in Racine, Wis. He then became President of Northern Ductile Castings in Hibbing, Minn., and then at Pennsylvania Malleable and Ductile in Landisville, Pa. He then became Vice President at AMSTED Industries in Alliance, Ohio, and then Chicago, Ill. Don retired from Atchison Casting Corporation as Group Vice President and Chairman of several subsidiaries. Don was a member of the Steel Founders Society of America (SFSA), American Foundry Society (AFS), Knights of Columbus, and was a parish member of St. Francis of Assisi. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, theme parks with his grandchildren, Packer games, and golfing. He was very proud of his hole-in-one on March 17, 2011.
He is survived by his wife, J’Ette of 61 years; his children, Colleen Marlborough, Tom (Chris) Marlborough, Brigitte (Chip) Luedtke; grandchildren: Jenny (Mike) Rodman, Jamie (Eric) Muscha, Kerri (Jeremy) Jentz, Sara Marlborough, Brianna Luedtke, and Chelsea Logiodice; great-grandchildren: Michael, Colby, Jordyn, Lauren, Paige, Alyssa, and Sienna; siblings: Kate Lambries, Mary Vogel, Jim (Anna Mae) Marlborough, and Carole (Roger) Schamburek.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dolores “Odie” Kautzer and Madge Burich; brothers-in-law, Sam Lambries, Jim Kautzer, Chet Vogel, and Dave Burich; and four nephews: Steven Frelich, Jay Lemberger, Jimmy Marlborough, and Jack Vogel.
The family extends our gratitude to the staff of Angelus Senior Living, Dr. Tracy Sherman, the Manitowoc Rehabilitation & Health Care staff, and Karen and Jane from Heartland Hospice. A memorial fund is being established in Don’s name.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ben Johnson with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, and then on Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services. Following the funeral service military honors will be accorded at the church by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
