Donald Gary Nyhus

Donald G. Nyhus, 73, longtime resident of Moorhead, formerly of Keewatin, Minn., died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Fargo VA Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
He was born June 13, 1948, to Hjalmar and Katherine (Vukmonich) Nyhus in Grand Rapids, Minn. Donald proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from 1970-1972. Donald married Teri (LaBine) Nyhus on July 24, 1976, in Grand Rapids, Minn. They moved to Moorhead in 1987 where he was employed with general maintenance at MN State University of Moorhead. He was a member of the Keewatin American Legion Post 452 and was past commander of the post. He loved fishing and hunting as some of his favorite pastimes.
Donald is survived by his wife, Teri Nyhus, Moorhead; two children, Jason Nyhus and Tiffany Nyhus both of Moorhead; seven siblings: David (Sharon) Nyhus, Richard (Irene) Nyhus, Robert Nyhus, Gwen Egle, Ramona Larson, Judy (Carl) Liend, and Barb (Rob) Carman, all of Keewatin; his mother-in-law, Theresa LaBine, Hibbing; brother-in-law, Butch Stark of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Katherine Stark; father-in-law, Dennis LaBine; and two brothers-in-law, Jerome Egle and Bernie Larson.
Per Donald’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing, with Military Honors accorded by Mid-Range Honor Guard.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
