Donald Elroy Malenius, 71, of Biwabik, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a fighter and he fought to the end.
He was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Virginia, Minn., to Eugene and Eva (Maki) Malenius. Donald was a 1969 graduate of Eveleth High School and later married the love of his life, Susan Murphy, on Nov. 22, 1980. They were blessed with over 40 years of marriage.
Donald was a long time employee of the Hibbing Taconite Company, retiring in 2012. He was a member of the Steelworkers Union Local 2705, working in different capacities over the years. He enjoyed many hobbies over the years, but mostly his grandsons were his greatest joy. He loved them all unconditionally and with his whole heart.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Susan (Murphy) Malenius of Biwabik; daughters, Josie (Ben) Olson of Duluth and Kristen (Marty) Gensler of Hibbing; grandsons, Brent Malenius of Hopkins, Devin and Dayton Gensler of Hibbing; father, Eugene Malenius of Fayal Township; siblings: David Malenius of Cloquet, Dean (Barb Irish) Malenius of Fayal Township, Dan (Lori) Malenius of St. Louis Park and Diane Van Skike of Bloomington; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Malenius; mother- and father-in-law, Edith and Thomas Murphy; sister-in-law, Suzi Malenius; brother-in-law, Mike Van Skike.
Donald’s family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Essentia Health Oncology Centers in Duluth and Virginia. Also, to Susan Stark and the staff at Essentia Health - Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora for their excellent care.
Per his wishes, there will be no formal service.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
