Donald E. Rollins, 79, of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, while in Hospice Care at Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
Don was born on November 1, 1943, in Marble, Minn., to Darryl and Luella Rollins. He attended school in Greenway where he fondly remembered being a part of the State High School Hockey team. Don then joined the Air Force where he served for 8 years. Following the service, Don met the love of his life, Dolly, in Rapid City, S.D., where his son David was born. Don moved his family to the Iron Range where they settled in Hoyt Lakes. Don worked at Erie/LTV Steel until its closure in 2000 as a welder/millwright.
During Don’s early years in Hoyt Lakes, he enjoyed coaching hockey at all levels, referring, and playing softball every summer. In his retired years, Don enjoyed learning the game of golf and trying to perfect the perfect swing. Don wintered in New Mexico with his special friend Phyliss, spending many hours dancing and golfing. Don’s final passions were watching his grandkids and bursting with pride over their accomplishments.
Don is survived by his son, David (Jennifer) Rollins; grandsons, Zack and Alex; daughter Darlene (Duane) Esler; granddaughter, Ella; sons, Rick and Will (Rabi’h) Sharp; brothers, Curly and Larry; sister, Dody; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly; parents; sister, Jan; brothers, Dude, Kenny, and Ron.
Per Don’s request, he will be buried in an urn custom-made by his son-in-law, in a private family ceremony, next to his wife in the Hoyt Lakes Cemetery.
