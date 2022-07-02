Donald E. (Don) Maki passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Cook Hospital at the age of 81.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1941 in Ely, Minn., to Wilho and Ailie Maki. Don attended Embarrass High School, graduating in 1959 and attended vocational school which would lead to his profession as a master electrician. Don married his wife of 57 years, Carole Pinola, on Jan. 16, 1965. For the majority of his career, Don worked as an electrician at Reserve Mining and later as a foreman at LTV Steel and owned his own contracting business.
Don was very active in sports all through his life and enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing and hunting and teaching his son and grandchildren how to play and "get better". He also volunteered for various organizations including the Blue Line Club and Babbitt Golf Course. Don enjoyed staying busy in the garage, yard or out in the woods and had the ability to fix and repair just about anything. He was a kind and giving man and while reserved, he had a quick wit and a devilish smile and was a proud Finlander.
Don is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Jill; grandson, Dylan (Tessa) Maki; and great grandchildren Kane, Ivan and Archer. He is also survived by his sister Vi (Gene) Fleming, brother-in-law Sheldon (Nona) Pinola and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill and Eino and his beloved dog Toot.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 7, at the Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Kerntz Funeral Home
