Donald E. Bagaason

Donald (Donnie/Don) Bagaason, 76, of Glendale, Ariz., died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Cripple Creek, Colo.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in Bagley, Minn., the son of Donald and Viola (Jordan) Bagaason. He grew up in and around Clearbrook attending elementary through high school in Clearbrook, Class of ’63. He married Donna Evje on Oct. 3, 1964, in Clearbrook.
He was a jack-of-all-trades who took pride in his skill with his many tools and his care of them. He liked to tell people that his first job was at age 13 doing farm work for a dollar-a-day. He worked on an ore boat on the Great Lakes, grocery stores, did electrical work, construction and spent 25 years as an iron ore miner/millwright/foreman at Hibbing Taconite Company.
He enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, and bingo, going to the casino with family and friends, watching old westerns, country western music and especially spending time with his large family. He was a beloved “goofball” who loved to joke around and make people laugh.
Donald is survived by daughter, Donica (Scott) Eastland of Glendale, Ariz.; son, Dion (Tanya) Bagaason of Rockford, Minn; daughter, Dawn Bagaason of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Patty (Keith) Voigt of St. Michael, Minn.; brother, Mark (Pam) Bagaason of Clearbrook, Minn.; former wife/friend, Donna Bagaason; seven adored grandchildren; three (and one on the way) cherished great-grandchildren; and many, much-loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Bagaason; sister, Linda (Ray) Rasmussen; sister, Sandy (Lee) Bakken; brother, Jim Bagaason; and nephew/godson-Mike Bakken.
A memorial service will be held at Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minn., on Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m.
Interment and graveside ceremony will be at Silver Creek Cemetery in Clearbrook, Minn., on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. Friends and family are welcome.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com.
