Donald ‘Don’ Raymond Price

Donald “Don” Raymond Price, 87, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences to mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries