Donald (Don) Elmer Jokinen

Donald (Don) Elmer Jokinen died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake, Minn., at the age of 89.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in Chisholm, Minn., to Sally (Kangas) and Elmer Jokinen. He graduated from Chisholm high school and enlisted in the Air Force for four years, proud to serve his county. While in the Air Force, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Barbara Wright on July 10th 1954. He then joined the Minnesota Highway Patrol as a top graduate of the candidate school and commenced a ten year career in the Minnesota Highway Patrol. In 1967 he joined the US Customs and Border Patrol, working in International Falls, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portal ND, Port Huron MI, and retiring in 1990 at Seattle WA. During his career with US Customs he received the coveted Supervisory Award by the US Department of the Treasury in Washington DC in 1972. This was in recognition of the inspirational leadership he provided to the Customs Security Officers under his supervision at the Minneapolis airport while setting up the Sky Marshall Program at MSP.

