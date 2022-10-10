Donald (Don) Elmer Jokinen died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living in Prior Lake, Minn., at the age of 89.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in Chisholm, Minn., to Sally (Kangas) and Elmer Jokinen. He graduated from Chisholm high school and enlisted in the Air Force for four years, proud to serve his county. While in the Air Force, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Barbara Wright on July 10th 1954. He then joined the Minnesota Highway Patrol as a top graduate of the candidate school and commenced a ten year career in the Minnesota Highway Patrol. In 1967 he joined the US Customs and Border Patrol, working in International Falls, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portal ND, Port Huron MI, and retiring in 1990 at Seattle WA. During his career with US Customs he received the coveted Supervisory Award by the US Department of the Treasury in Washington DC in 1972. This was in recognition of the inspirational leadership he provided to the Customs Security Officers under his supervision at the Minneapolis airport while setting up the Sky Marshall Program at MSP.
But the thing Don was most proud of was his family (and being 99% Finnish, as corroborated by a DNA test a few years ago). He would beam as he told anyone about his seven children and 17 grandchildren and their accomplishments. When his wife Barb became unable to do the housework she had diligently done for all of those years, Don took over and tenderly cared for his “Barbie” until her death in 2020, often spending hours next to her just holding her hand. He also loved feeding birds and chipmunks, the latter who liked to sit on his knee at the annual family lake vacation, sensing his genuine kindness.
Don’s memory and legacy will indeed live on with his children: Donna (Karl), Doug (Kim), Mike (Deanna), Jeff (Jenny), Scott (Cindy), Jeremy (Bridget), and Amy (Darren); and his 17 grandchildren: Evan (Nicole), Karla (Nick), Ethan, Bradley (Liz), Kaitlin, Bethany, David (Natasha), Thomas, Mark, Anna (Michael), Maggie, Brandon, Owen, Max, Lukas, Finn, and Nona.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Hazel, Helen and Norma and his wife of 65 years. He will be laid to rest next to his “Barbie” at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 27 at 11 a.m. with memorial to follow from 1-4 p.m. at his favorite restaurant, Fong’s in Prior Lake.
