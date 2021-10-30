Donald Dennis Sausman, 74, of Eveleth died on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Heritage Manor in Chisholm from colon cancer.
He was born to Donald Sausman and Esther Katherine Wallinger on July 18, 1947.
He worked on the iron ore boats when he was 18 for 42 years. He loved rodeo, camping, concerts and going out to eat. He also loved videos and walked all over town and met people.
Donald is survived by brother, Earl (Nancy) Sausman of Eveleth; stepbrother, Gary (Judy) Bennett of Eveleth; stepbrother, Bruce (Claudia) Bennett of Duluth; brother, Leroy Sausman of Gilbert; sister, Linda Salo of Gilbert; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad and stepmom, Dorothy Sausman; mother, Esther; brother, William; nephew, Jon Sausman; and sister-in-law, Linda Sausman.
No service but there will be a Celebration of Life at the Gilbert Community Center beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Gilbert Community Center
Thank you to the hospice for the care, Dr. Copeman, Minister, and his landlord.
