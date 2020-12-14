Donald Dean ‘Beaver’ Bever

Donald Dean Bever, 86, passed away Dec. 10, 2020. Don was born in Mt. Lake, Minn., to Merl and Anna (Coners) Bever. He grew up in Butterfield, Minn., and graduated from high school. He entered the military in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1956.
He worked as a miner in Northern Minnesota and spent many years working at Scherr Tumico in St. James, Minn., making precision instruments. He also worked at Oak Grove Grace Presbyterian Church before retiring to Aurora, Minn.
Don was an avid sportsman. His whole life he truly loved fishing and hunting. Football was his great love, even when they lost the game. He had been a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.
He will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor and will be greatly missed by his many caring friends and family.
“Beaver” is survived by three sons, Damon Bever, Saginaw, Minn., Darren Bever, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Duane Bever, Eveleth, Minn.; his former wife, Donna; cousins, Ladonna Quick, St. James, Minn., and David Kuehl, St. James; and many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be at a later date in Aurora, Minn.
Interment will be in Butterfield, Minn.
