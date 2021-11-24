Donald David Mayo Jr.

Donald D. Mayo Jr., 71, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn.
He was born July 18, 1950, to Donald D. and Margaret A. (Rutar) Mayo Sr. in Hibbing. Donald was a former member of the Hibbing Moose Lodge. He held many jobs throughout his lifetime, most notably, EVTAC Mining Co, cook at Tuffy’s Bar, bartender at Bowsers, truck driver for the city of Hibbing, painting and roofing for Greg Caucci, MDI for two years, Duke Skorich BBQ, and was employed with Reptron for 7 years. He was an avid bowler, participated in a local pool league, and played slow pitch fastball.
Donald is survived by his children, Robert Cementina, Kelly Lake, Minn., Lynn (Dwayne) Bushnell, Duluth, Minn., and Nick Brusacoram, Twin Falls, Idaho; sisters: Patti Jones, Anaheim, Calif., Judie Gothard, Chisholm, Minn., Antonia “Toni” (Daniel) Perell, Hibbing, and Roseann Volker, Chisholm; special niece, Stephanie Volker, Chisholm; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Donald and Margaret.
A Celebration of Don’s life will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, Nov. 29, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Don, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
