Donald Dale Carter Sr., 92, of Aurora, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Hermosa, S.D., to William and Fyde (Polisie) Carter. Donald served our country as a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. On June 21, 1957, he married Gemma Ezzo in Des Moines, Iowa.
While in Iowa, he worked as a bricklayer and was instrumental in constructing the brickwork for the Veteran’s Memorial in Des Moines. He worked a short time for Boeing Aircraft and then moved to the Iron Range.
Here, he worked for Erie Mining Company as a production truck driver and retired from there with 33 years of service.
Donald was a devout member of the Assembly of God Church in Aurora where he served as Deacon, Treasurer and grounds keeper. He enjoyed carpentry and construction and helped construct the church along with three family homes that he built.
Survivors include his wife, Gemma “Jay”; children: Donald Jr. of Arizona, Stanley (Michelle) Carter of Burnsville, Paul Carter of Colorado, Curtis (Amy) Carter of Colorado and Brenda (Paul) Roue of Aurora; 10 Grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Merle Carter and Carl Carter; sister, Gloria Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Eric Kehei and John Gabriel; brothers, Darold and Clifton; sisters, Ida and Beverly; daughter-in-law, Monica Carter.
Private family funeral service for Donald will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Assembly of God Church in Aurora with Rev. Derrick DeTurk officiating.
Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial with military honors will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Current COVID policies will be followed.
