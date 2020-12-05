Donald Charles Fink, born on Nov. 23, 1948, passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Dec. 3.

He was a beloved father, husband, and friend to so many.

He is survived by his daughters, Kallie and Lacey Fink.

Please keep him alive in your hearts.

