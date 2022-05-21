Donald B. Maki

Donald Maki, 75, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., passed away suddenly on August 26th at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. He died of organ failure from cholangitis.
Born to Eino and LaVerne Maki on February 14, 1946, in Hibbing, he was raised in Toivola, Minn. His athletic abilities led him to play football, basketball and baseball before graduating from high school at Toivola-Meadowlands in 1964. He completed his Associates Degree at Hibbing Community College and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education at University of Minnesota - Duluth in 1968. He went on to teach in Brookston for 10 years. In 1979, he went back to school and earned his certified financial planning designation and went on to work for Investors Diversified Services (IDS) now known as Ameriprise Financial. Donald served his clients for 36 years before retiring. He also owned and oversaw the renovation of the Howard Court building on Howard Street in Hibbing with his partners Rolland Maki and Jack Anderson.
While still in high school, Donald met Sylvia Johnson from Clover Valley. On June 9, 1967, they married in Duluth, Minn. They built a home together in Toivola in 1978 and had two daughters in the following years, AnnaLiisa and Katharina. The family moved to Hibbing in 1990. In 2017, Don and Sylvia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. After Sylvia’s death in 2018, Don spent his last few years living with AnnaLiisa’s family in Erwin, Tenn.
Don is remembered by family & friends for his kind, patient, tender-hearted ways, his love of the outdoors and his faith in God.
Don was predeceased by his father, Eino; his mother, LaVerne; and his wife Sylvia.
He is survived by his daughters, AnnaLiisa (Rory) White and Katharina (Mitch) Lee; siblings, Faye and Rolland; and grandson, Everest White.
A memorial website has also been created where family & friends can view and share photos, stories & tributes honoring the life & memory of Donald at donaldmaki.forevermissed.com
A Memorial Service is scheduled Sunday, July 3, at Hope Lutheran Church in Toivola.
Visitation at 2 p.m. and Memorial Service following at 3 p.m.
