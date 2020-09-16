Memorial mass for Domenica Hanka will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Biwabik, 600 S. Main St., with Rev. Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.

Social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

