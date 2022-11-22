Dolores Marie “Lolo” Bartol, 94, of Aurora, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Carefree Assisted Living in Aurora, Minn.
Dolores was born July 10, 1928, in Aurora, Minn., to Phillip and Gudrun (Helland) Kulaszewicz. She was a graduate of Aurora High School and later worked as a nurse’s aide at the White Community Hospital in Aurora for 20 years.
Lolo was a homemaker, a Girl Scout leader and Den Mother.
Survivors include her daughters: Wendy Mattson of Aurora, Sue (Jim) Nelson of Aurora and MaryBeth Sandberg of Eveleth; grandchildren: Joy Elizabeth Sandberg and Chris Moon; great grandchildren: Jenny Roth and Heather (Josh) Wilken; great great grandchildren: Tanner and Kali Wilken; sister, Sally Lubrant; brother, Joel Kulaszewicz; several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Gudrun; granddaughter, Lisa Mattson; brother, Eugene Kulaszewicz; sister, Phyllis Turk; son-in-law, Kenneth Mattson; son, David.
Private family graveside service for Dolores will be at a later date in the Markham Cemetery in Colvin Township, Minn. Per her request there will be no formal funeral service.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Bartol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.