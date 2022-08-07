Dolores Marie Hanuschak

Dolores Marie Hanuschak, 86, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on July 25, 2022, with her daughter-in-law Lisa by her side.

Dolores was a long time resident of Salisbury Township in Allentown, Pa., before moving to live with her son Michael and his family in Buckeye, Ariz. She resided in Arizona for 9 years. Two years ago she moved again with Michael and his family to Hibbing.

