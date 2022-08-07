Dolores Marie Hanuschak, 86, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on July 25, 2022, with her daughter-in-law Lisa by her side.
Dolores was a long time resident of Salisbury Township in Allentown, Pa., before moving to live with her son Michael and his family in Buckeye, Ariz. She resided in Arizona for 9 years. Two years ago she moved again with Michael and his family to Hibbing.
Among her many joys in life, you could find Dolores in the swimming pool and working on her tan. She loved playing and visiting with her grandsons and their families. Her simple pleasures were car rides, dinners and parties with family, her love of music and polka dancing. She loved to visit the Phoenix Zoo. She had a special joy for all animals. Dolores loved sweets and ice cream which she could eat everyday. She was affectionately known by everyone as “Mema”.
In her younger years, Dolores worked at the Morning Call. For many years she was a legal secretary for the law firm Butz Hudders and Tallman. Before retiring, she was employed by Lucent Technology.
Dolores was the daughter of William H. Jenne and Bessie J. Keiper Jenne.
She was predeceased by her husband, Mike Hanuschak; as well as her three sisters, Jean Foulds, Roberta Skrip and Shirley Mauger.
She is survived by her son, Michael Hanuschak and his wife Lisa. Her two grandchildren Gregory Hanuschak and wife Nancy and Jonathan Hanuschak. Along with six great grandchildren, Cailynn Hanuschak, Brett Hanuschak, Chase Hanuschak, Jaida Hanuschak, Lennon Hanuschak and Maeve Hanuschak.
She also has three other children, Kathy Hanuschak, David Hanuschak and wife Sharon, and Scott Hanuschak and wife Tina. Four other grandchildren Ryan Hanuschak, Chris Hanuschak, Trevor Hanuschak and Parker Hanuschak and their families.
A private burial and memorial was held at Maple Hill cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials can be sent directly to the Dougherty Funeral Home at 2615 First Ave. in Hibbing, MN 55746.
Beautiful arrangements were provided by Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to share a memory, picture or message of condolence.
