Dolores M. Erickson

Dolores M. Erickson

Dolores M. Erickson died in peace at the Virginia, Minn., Hospital on April 3, 2023, following complications from a fall in her Virginia apartment. She was in the presence of her loving family before passing to be with our Heavenly Father.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries