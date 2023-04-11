Dolores M. Erickson died in peace at the Virginia, Minn., Hospital on April 3, 2023, following complications from a fall in her Virginia apartment. She was in the presence of her loving family before passing to be with our Heavenly Father.
Dolores was born to Lloyd and Saimi (Koski) Schmidt on February 4, 1934, in Hibbing, Minn. She graduated from the Tower High School in 1952. It was during her high school years when she met the love of her life, Ron Erickson. She worked at a café and later in a dental office in Tower prior to her marriage to Ronald “Ron” Erickson on December 11, 1954, in Virginia.
Dolores was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She adored her family and there was no limit to her loving care, devoting unlimited time and attention. She loved her Lake Vermilion home of thirt years with her husband Ron. Tender care of planting flowers in the Springtime was an annual joy for her. Preparing freshly caught walleye was a family treat. Many wonderful holidays were spent with the whole family gathering together. Dolores and Ron also spent many years in a beachfront condo in Destin, Florida. They both loved the beach. They felt very blessed and grateful for their family, their home, and for each other.
Dolores moved to her Virginia apartment in 2016, following the passing of Ron in 2011. She enjoyed staying in touch with friends and especially her Tower friends from her high school days. She enjoyed visits and phone calls and looking out at the Virginia Lake from her apartment. Dolores was a member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving Dolores are her four children Jerry Erickson of Sandy Township with life partner Kathy, Cheryl (Debbie) Erickson of Duluth, Debra (John) Suhadolc of West Eveleth and Amy (Mike) Fasulo of Buhl; eight grandchildren, Ryan Suhadolc, David Suhadolc, Christine Sydness, Bryan Johnson, Gina Hopkins, Taylor Johnson, Robert Kriske and Thomas Erickson; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ron, daughter Sally Crippen, and brother Terry Schmidt.
Her personal request was to not have a funeral. Her family will celebrate her life at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
