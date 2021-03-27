Dolores June (Grivette) McNevin, 90, of Brooklyn Center, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2021.

Her career entailed working for the federal government in the ‘50s. She was a secretary at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. She returned to Minnesota in 1960, met and married Neil Holland McNevin on Jan. 7, 1961, where they raised their family.

She is survived by daughters, Mary (Ken) Saari, Patricia A. McNevin; grandchildren, Branden and Joey Saari.

Dolores was preceded in death by beloved husband, Neil Holland McNevin.

An open visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel - 1 Tower Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55450.

Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

