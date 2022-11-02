Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert. Memorials to St. Joseph’s Church are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Dolores Jean Schweiger, 93, of Gilbert died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.
Dolores was born on December 17, 1928 to Frank and Gertrude (Yerasha) Tushar in Gilbert. She graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1946. On September 5, 1949 Dolores was united in marriage to Paul G. Schweiger. The couple began raising a family. Dolores was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she served on their CCW and KSKJ. She was passionate about reading. She served on the Gilbert Library Board and volunteered many hours there as well. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children: Paul (Paula) Schweiger of Duluth, Jeanne (Jack) Kapeller of White Bear Lake, Barbara (Chuck) Busker of Goodyear, AZ, James (Vicky) Schweiger of Goodyear, AZ, Elizabeth (Tom) Hiti of Elk River, and Susan (John) Skube of Virginia; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; granddaughter, Esme Jo Langemak; siblings: Mary Pirjevec, Frank, Paul, John and William Tushar, Gertrude Zakrajsek and Sister Sylvia Tushar and Sister Barbara Ann Tushar; and her parents.
Dolores’ family would like to thank the staff of Edgewood Vista Memory Care for the kind and loving care that Dolores received.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.