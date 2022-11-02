Schweiger, Dolores

Delores Schweiger

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish celebrating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert. Memorials to St. Joseph’s Church are preferred in lieu of flowers.

