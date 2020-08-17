Dolores (Dee) Elaine (Geary) Merritt, 79, originally from Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. She was the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Geary.

Dolores is survived by her children, David (Karen) Merritt, Gary (Vickie) Merritt, Sherrie (Paul) Ivey; grandchildren, Kyle Merritt and Bracy Irby; and brother, Eddie Geary.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ollie C. Merritt (ret.USAF); along with her brothers, Howard Geary, Donnie Geary and Larry Geary.

Dee was a caring, wonderful wife and mother who always cherished her early memories of her hometown of Hibbing.

