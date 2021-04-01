Dolores “Dee” Prothero, formerly of Hibbing, Minn., Ontario, Calif., Lander, Wyo., and Zellwood, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 27, 2021, at New Perspective Assisted Living in Woodbury, Minn. She was 94 years of age.
Dee was born on July 18, 1926 In Grand Rapids, Minn. She was the beloved only child of Peter and Olga Zumbrunnen of Kelly Lake, Minn. Dee lived a life full of accomplishments and adventures. At an early age, she met aviation pioneer Orville Wright, and recalled that he gave her a pear. She was a Class of 1944 graduate of Hibbing High School, earning the gold H pin. She was inducted into the National Honor Society. She graduated from the Cadet Nursing program at Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis in 1947. She and her first husband, Kenneth Odegaard, rode a motorcycle from Hibbing to Los Angeles, zig-zagging through every state west of the Mississippi River. She was crowned Queen for a Day on the radio show of that same name. She worked as a nurse at a Hollywood clinic, giving B12 shots to many of the stars of the day. She was a certified scuba diver, an avid golfer, bowler, and snowmobiler. She flew in a hot air balloon and a parasail, and even talked about going skydiving two days before passing.
Possibly the greatest accomplishment of her life was meeting Kenneth Prothero. They wed on May 3, 1969, and had 45 wonderful years together. They shared many adventures while building their Little Sturgeon Lake home, living in Wyoming, traveling in their various RV’s, and vacationing at their condo in Mexico.
She is survived by her blended family of six children, Gayle King, Dennis Prothero, Kenneth Odegaard, David (Ana Manwaring) Prothero, Clifford (Sharon) Odegaard, and Joni (Jeff) McBrien; sixteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Olga Zumbrunnen; a granddaughter, Angel Odegaard; and her beloved husband, Kenneth Prothero.
Cremation was arranged through Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, St. Paul, Minn.
The family will be having a private service at a later date.
