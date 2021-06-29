Dodie Dane Mosley

Dorothy (Dodie) Dane Moseley, 72, died on June 30, 2020, in Orlando, Fla., where she had lived for the past 25 years.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Sharron Gresens of East Berlin, Pa.; Phillip Dane of Libertyville, Ill.; her sister, Roberta (Mile McKenna) of Orlando, Fla.; and her stepson, Mica Moseley, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Frances Dane of Lakeland and her brother, Mike Dane of Phoenix, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 5, at the Community Church of Christ in Biwabik officiated by Pastor John Szarke.

The family prefers memorials to the Biwabik Township Cemetery Maintenance Fund.

To plant a tree in memory of Dodie Mosley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries