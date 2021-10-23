Dixie Lee Patterson (Norby)

Dixie Patterson of Wyoming, Minn., passed away at the age of 74, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Dixie was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by anyone who crossed her path and she will be incredibly missed.

Dixie is survived by daughters, LeAnn (Dan), Tracy, Ginger (Yobee) and Lorrie (Jeff); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; siblings, Sheila, Dale, and Debbie (Jim).

She was preceded in death by husband, Bruce; parents, Edwin and LaDanna; sister, Susan.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the American Legion 355 W. Broadway Ave. Forest Lake, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Dixie Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries