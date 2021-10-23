Dixie Lee Patterson (Norby)

Dixie Patterson of Wyoming, Minn., passed away at the age of 74, on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Dixie was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by anyone who crossed her path and she will be incredibly missed.
Dixie is survived by daughters, LeAnn (Dan), Tracy, Ginger (Yobee) and Lorrie (Jeff); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; siblings, Sheila, Dale, and Debbie (Jim).
She was preceded in death by husband, Bruce; parents, Edwin and LaDanna; sister, Susan.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the American Legion 355 W. Broadway Ave. Forest Lake, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.