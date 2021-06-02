Dirk Gijsbert Jochems, passed peacefully away, on his own terms, on Sunday, March 28, 2021,at the age of 88.
He was our Dutchman-Dad, Brombeer Opa and Opa Opa, born on March 5, 1933, in Medan, on the island of Sumatra (former Dutch East Indies). He was the son of late Sarah Cornelis Johannes Jochems and Geertrui Agatha Niehot.
Dirk was world-known for his pragmatic mentality and brutally honest words. He never held back his opinions on anything. He had a knack for telling you the truth, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. His extensive medical vocabulary came only second to his proficiency in his not-so-PC hilarity, on everything, expressed in person, over the phone, on a postcard, or in a text.
He was a master cook. Dirk believed nasi goreng (Indonesian fried rice) should be cooked one way--spicy; cheese: the stinkier the better; crépes were only worth the trouble if served with fresh compote and homemade whipping cream; red cabbage with shredded meat and gravy was THE Dutch meal; and poffertjes (Dutch mini pancakes) were “cute.” All of these would pair nicely with any boxed wine or Alaskan Amber.
Dirk was diagnosed with wunderlust. He toured sultans’ palaces, along the Mediterranian Sea, in Istanbul. He hiked through the ancient city of Carthage in Tunis (Tatooine too!) and the North Sea Wadden Islands, of the Netherlands. He frequented France for the fine wine and to spend time with his older brother Kees (and family). Lucky guy also helped chaperone a group of teenagers to the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
He enjoyed the great outdoors. Dirk was particular for the chinook salmon in Seward, Alaska; he relaxed with pints of beer in Mishawaka, Colo.; he watched the sun set over the Superstition Mountains, not too far from the Lost Dutchman’s Mine, along a desert backdrop of Saguaro and Prickly pear cacti, in Apache Junction, Ariz. Dirk hunted, fished and cross-country skied in Buchanan, Mich.; he loved the swishing and slapping sounds of hockey skates and sticks, in Minnesota. He enjoyed the gentle hum of float planes coming in for a Crane Lake landing.
Dirk watched planes fly over his Deventer, Netherlands-home, during WWII. He married Cornelia Wijnperle, the survivor of all survivors (decd. 1996); after Dirk completed medical school, in 1959, he emigrated to the United States. He was a doctor — he delivered hundreds of babies, stitched up thousands of patients. Dirk saved lives and endured a loss no parent should ever have to go through (Menno Jochems, decd. 1977). He was also a “proud member of the red leg club, in the National Guard.” Dirk was human — he made mistakes; his biggest achievement was his compassionate family who exemplifies human strength, resilience, survival and love.
Dirk is survived by his three children, Peter Jochems (Deborah), Ellen Falcone (Patrick) and Ingrid Holzman (Eric); his five grandchildren: Kerri Voelker (Philip), Ian Jochems (Erin), Sara Jochems (Kevin Marx), Dirk and Rya Holzman; and four great-grandchildren: Samantha and Anderson Voelker, Emery and Tessa Marx.
And so, on Saturday, June 5, in Crane Lake, Minn., Dirk will take his final pontoon ride with some of the great, old-time jazz musicians: Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Waller and Jimmy Nune. “I’m ready for the river, but is the river ready for me?“ The river will be ready.
