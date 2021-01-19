Dianne Lynne (Mrja) Richards

Dianne Lynne Richards, 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Born and raised in Hibbing, Minn., Dianne was a loving and thoughtful mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She graduated from Hibbing High School, attended St. Cloud State University, and worked as a dental assistant and teacher’s aide at Jefferson Elementary before a long and successful career at Northwest/Delta Airlines. She retired in the fall of 2020 and enjoyed months of relaxation with her husband Mike of 38 years, losing track of the days of the week, and connecting with friends and family over text and FaceTime.
Although Dianne shone in her work life, her greatest joy and accomplishment was in building a home and family with Mike. Her son, Ryan, and her daughter, Leeanne were the lights of her life. And more recently, she became a grandmother which she described as “beyond.” Through limitless loyalty and love, Dianne dedicated her life to the care of her family and extended family, and friends that became family. She was the faithful link to large numbers of people who loved her as much as she loved them. A visit to her home told the story — picture frames of family and treasured gifts from loved ones were all around.
Dianne was the type of person who could talk to anyone and make them feel special. She had a beautiful smile and always saw the best in everyone. Her soul was rooted in nostalgia; she loved antiques, tradition, old photographs, and reminiscing on happy memories. Some of her favorite memories were from her two trips to Hawaii to visit Leeanne where she experienced the beauty and culture with awe and wonder. She loved supporting local businesses in Hibbing and exploring the Iron Range with Mike. Smart as a whip and funny to boot, Dianne was a joy to be around. She loved flowers and fall colors, puzzles and games, and football on Sundays. She didn’t need much and was happiest in the presence of family and friends.
Her friends and family will miss her dearly.
Dianne is survived by husband, Michael; children, Ryan (Melley) and Leeanne; granddaughter, Lochlan; sisters: Marilyn (Richard) Seeler, JoAnne (Allen) Kampf, Ellen (Stephen) Moline, and Christine (Carl) Kopp; along with beloved cousins, Pamela Naugthton, Nancy (Patrick) Welsh, and Susan (Jim) Chacich; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Sam Mrja; sister, Karen Mrja; aunt, Mary Mrja; and both sets of grandparents, Mary and Jack Mrja, and Greta and Otto Peuha.
A private family memorial service will be held and a celebration of this wonderful woman’s life will be held at a later date when dear friends and family can gather.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
