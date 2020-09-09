Diane Marie Springer

Diane passed away unexpectedly. She was a beautiful soul. She was the baby of the family. Diane was born in Deer River, Minn., and graduated in 1999 from Cook.
She is survived by her daughters, Morgan Hambly and Madilyn Okland; mother, Cindy Strom; sisters, Heather Springer (Brian Flannigan), Jeni Korva (Jasen); nephew, Trey Korva; niece, Aubrey Korva; and Madilyn's father, Bryan Okland.
Rest in peace beautiful butterfly.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.