Diane Marie Springer

Diane passed away unexpectedly. She was a beautiful soul. She was the baby of the family. Diane was born in Deer River, Minn., and graduated in 1999 from Cook.

She is survived by her daughters, Morgan Hambly and Madilyn Okland; mother, Cindy Strom; sisters, Heather Springer (Brian Flannigan), Jeni Korva (Jasen); nephew, Trey Korva; niece, Aubrey Korva; and Madilyn's father, Bryan Okland.

Rest in peace beautiful butterfly.

Celebration of life will be at a later date.

