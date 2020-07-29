Diane Mae Walters, 48, of Virginia, passed away Tuesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born March 14, 1972, in Chisholm to Allen and Sylvia (Mattson) Alberg. Diane graduated from Chisholm High School in 1990. She pursued her Bachelors in Child Psychology at University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She was a paraprofessional at Parkview Elementary. She loved to travel, read to kids at work, spend time on the lake with good friends, and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Madi; father, Allen; and brother, Terry.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia; and brother, Richard.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service is pending.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
