Diane M. (Schley) Lamke passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Water View Pines in Virginia, Minn.
She was born to Frank and Jennie Schley on Sept. 30, 1945. Diane had volunteered for the past 20 years in her community, dedicating her time helping others. She spent her days leading a hand at the Convalescent Unit in Virginia as well as Water View Pines, delivering lunches from Meals on Wheels to others and, around this time of year, she had a familiar face at the Salvation Army Angel Tree. Diane received from President Obama an award acknowledging her volunteering services.
Survivors include her son, Dean Nelson of Virginia; grandchildren: Dustin, Trevin, Dylan and Makayla; siblings: Jewell Rankila of Superior, Bill and Sue Schley of Virginia, and Leonard and Betty Korva of Aurora; several great-grandchildren; and many numerous nieces and nephews.
Diane was preceded in death by her son, Dale Nelson; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
