Diane M. (Mehle) Nigro

Diane Marie Nigro, 64, of Shoreview, Minn., passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Born on Jan. 10, 1956, in Hibbing, Minnesota, daughter of Gloria (Collyard) and Joseph P. Mehle.
Diane grew up in the Iron Range of Minnesota and enjoyed her childhood summers at her family’s cabin on Side Lake, near Hibbing, Minn. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1974 and moved to the Twin Cities where she pursued a medical assistant degree at Anoka Technical College. She also worked part-time at Target in Roseville, Minn., where she met her husband, Joe, a pharmacist. They married on Sept. 1, 1979, in Hibbing, and settled in Shoreview. They had three children together and Diane found her true calling as a stay at home mother. She eventually worked as a medical transcriptionist at home for various clinics in-between driving to soccer practices, games, and tournaments. Diane loved a well-made Italian meal (preferably gnocchi) with tiramisu dessert that she would seldomly share with her family. She enjoyed her annual family trips to Disneyworld where she loved the Christmas decorations, family steak dinners, and every dessert at Epcot’s France Pavilion. She also enjoyed traveling to various Civil War battlefields, museum tours, and staying the night at a cozy B&B with her husband. She relentlessly beat her children and family at double solitaire without guilt or mercy throughout her life. Diane was a wonderful, caring, and dedicated mother and wife who loved her dog and family (in that order).
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Joseph Anthony Nigro; one son, Joseph Anthony Nigro III and wife Ali; two daughters, Natalie; and Angela Reddington and husband Terry. Joe and Diane have one grandchild, Joseph Anthony Nigro IV, with two more on the way in 2021. She is also survived by her brother Tom Mehle and wife Jean; her sisters Linda and husband Bruce Orsello; and Kay and husband Tim Turk; along with many loving cousins. Lastly, Diane is survived by her temperamental, but faithful rescue dog Luigi.
Due to these unprecedented times, her funeral service will be held privately at Sunset Funeral Home. We are tentatively planning to hold a memorial service to celebrate Diane’s life in the summer/fall 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Diane’s favorite foundations: The Animal Humane Society or the Minnesota History Center.
We will miss her deeply.
