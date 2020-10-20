Diane Lynn Fosso, 63, of Chisholm, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Diane was born Feb. 14, 1957, to Lorry and Beverly Fosso. Diane grew up in Bear River, Minn. She attended the Bear River and Alango Elementary schools. She Graduated from Cook High School. Diane received an Associates Degree in Accounting from Hibbing Community College. Diane was employed at Erickson Lumber Company in Hibbing. She worked there for over 40 years, until the business was sold to new owners.
Diane was a very gifted, talented painter and photographer. She could paint on anything. She volunteered countless hours over the years to art shows at the Mines-N-Pines Festival in Hibbing and Northern St. Louis County Fair. She will be greatly missed for her help at the Bear River Fair. Diane enjoyed taking photos at family weddings, reunions, picnics, birthday parties and holiday events.
The family remembers Diane as having a warm, friendly personality. She could strike up a conversation with a complete stranger and make you feel like a long lost friend. She was always late for everything. If you wanted her to be on time, you told her to be there an hour early. Wherever Diane was, there was her camera in hand.
Diane is survived by her brothers, Mark and Gary (Deborah); nephews and nieces, Jason, Justin (Kaylee), Eric, Christopher and Emily; grand nephews and grand niece: Michael, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Daniel, Connor and Nicholas; aunt, Debbie Fosso of Bear River; Uncle, Carl and Ann Fosso of Magdalena, N.M.; and numerous cousins and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Morcom Cemetery. For those attending masks are greatly appreciated.
