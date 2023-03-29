Diane Lasky, age 77 of Virginia, Minn., passed away on March 26, 2023, after a short and courageous journey of cancer.
Diane’s family was always her passion and priority. Devoted wife, mom, grandmother, aunt, and sister; amazing home decorator and remodeler; gardener of beautiful floral gardens; and long-time Elvis and TCM fan. Diane loved having frequent coffee breaks with her husband (calling him Jimmy) having her children and their friends at her home. She loved watching her grandsons grow. She loved to travel with her family. We will miss those beautiful eyes, her bling, and her fully heart-felt hugs that she has always loved.
Diane is survived by her daughter Tammy Barboni, son-in-law Peter Barboni and their children Michael and Nicholas of Cottage Grove, Minn.; her sister Sandy (Bob) Payne, brothers Daniel Helf, Joseph Helf and David Helf; and many sweet nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Lasky; son Todd James Lasky of Bismarck, N.D.; her parents Delores Puschinsky and Herbert Helf; and sisters Jolene Nordland, Kay Taylor and Cindy Schoultz.
The family invites you to join them in memorial of Diane. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Bauman Cron Funeral Home in Virginia. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
