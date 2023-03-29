Diane Lasky

Diane Lasky

Diane Lasky, age 77 of Virginia, Minn., passed away on March 26, 2023, after a short and courageous journey of cancer.

To send flowers to the family of Diane Lasky, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Mar 31
Visitation
Friday, March 31, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bauman Cron Funeral Home
516 First Street South
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 31
Funeral Service
Friday, March 31, 2023
11:00AM
Bauman Cron Funeral Home
516 First Street South
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries