Diane Elizabeth (Hage) Howdahl, age 69, of Cotton, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2021, in Duluth.
She was born April 3, 1952, in Duluth, Minn., to Kenneth and Lorraine (Morris) Hage. She graduated from Cotton High School in 1970 and went onto Duluth Vo-Tech School for secretary work. She worked for Montgomery Wards for several years. She moved to Cotton and worked at the Wilbert Café on and off for 30 years.
Diane had many hobbies, including wood-carving, sewing, crocheting, baking, gardening, building furniture and deer hunting. She was a lifetime member of the Cotton Community Church, she was the Chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Cotton Senior Citizens. She was very proud of her Country and the American Flag.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Christy Mann of New Hampton, Iowa; grandchildren, Caitlin and Zoe Mann of Hayward, Wis.; father, Ken Hage of Cotton; brother, Ron (Carol) Hage and daughter, Jodi Waggoner of Hayward; sisters, Dawn Hage and Carolyn Hage, both of Cotton, Minn.; nephew, Randy (Katie) Kopic and their children, Madalyn and Hailey; and her special dog, Neeva.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine; and her husband, John.
Special “Thank You” to Miller Dwan for their care and compassion of Diane. Thank you also to Larry and Cheryl Stauty at the Cotton Country Manor for all the love they have shown to Diane. Special thanks to uncle Tommy for all the years of special friendship.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Cotton Community Church, 7566 Arkola Road, with a visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow at the Cotton Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Cotton Community Church.
