Diane "Di" Wellems Fisk lost a battle with ovarian cancer on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was born and raised in Hibbing, Minn., and went to school at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. She taught school in Menomonie, Wis., and has lived in the Milwaukee, Wis., area for the last 40+ years. She was a supporting mom — a loving Ahma to her grandchildren, and a clever, goofy, fabulous, caring person.
Diane is survived by her daughter, Courtney Bolz; son-in-law, Tim Bolz; and four grandchildren: Karly, Harper, JJ and Sydney Bolz. She is also survived by her younger brother, Jim Olsen; sister-in-law, Geri Wellems; niece, Jackie Wellems; nephew, Mike Wellems; and countless friends who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Les Wellems; mother, Grace Olsen; stepfather, Wilbert Olsen; and brother, Rob Wellems.
No funeral arrangements at this time. Possible memorial in the future.
