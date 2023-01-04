Diana Grace (O’Connell) Lundquist, 77, of Hibbing, passed on Dec. 29, 2022, to take the hand of our Lord to guide her.
Diana was born Sept. 16, 1945, to Conrad and Irene (Howe) O’Connell in Duluth, Minn. She was second in line in a family of 11 children. She has shared the past 35 years with her loving partner, Howard Nelson, in Hibbing. Diana was blessed with 5 children: Debbie, Diana (Dede), Donna, David and Darwin. Diana loved her family dearly. And she loved all life had to offer!
Diana is survived by her partner, Howard Nelson; children: Debbie, Diana (Dede), Donna, and David; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings: Anna (Dennis) Gilbertson, Conrad (Peggy) O’Connell, Randolph (KathyMaria) O’Connell, Mary O’Connell, Pamela (Ray) Garmaker, Patricia (Murph) Hanson, Sherrie (William Moehlenbrock) O’Connell, and Tracey Burchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Diana was preceded in death by infant son, Darwin Stougard; parents, Conrad & Irene O’Connell; sister, Rosalie Tassoni; and brother, Michael O’Connell.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 6, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Lundquist as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
