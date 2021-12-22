Diana C. Dickson, 60, lifelong resident of the Eveleth area, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 28, 1961, in Virginia, the daughter of Benjamin and Deanna (Duchaine) Jackson. She was a graduate of Gilbert High School and went on to attend Eveleth Vo-Tech. She was united in marriage to Dale L. Dickson at the Riverside Chapel in Forbes on May 7, 2011.
Diana worked as the Deputy Billing Clerk for Fayal Township. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and the Eagle’s Club. Diana enjoyed sewing, entertaining guests, riding the side-by-side and traveling. Diana had a strong faith in the Lord and strove to live out her faith daily.
Diana is survived by her husband, Dale; mother, Deanna Jackson of Iron, Minn.; children: Mindy (Ted) Malm of Blaine, Minn., Zachary Stewart of Virginia, Minn., and Joshua Stewart of Detroit, Mich.; granddaughter, Evelyn Malm; brother, Ben Jackson of Iron; extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin; and her first husband, Joseph Stewart.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Dec. 27, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Dickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.