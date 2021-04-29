Diana ‘Annie’ Lee Isaacson

Annie lost her short but courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 26, 2021.
She was born in Bigfork and grew up in Keewatin. She married the love of her life, Dave, on Sept. 26, 1970. They moved to Chisholm in 1975. Annie made many friendships through her involvement in various organizations and activities such as the Chisholm Jaycees, Moose Club, bowling, bocce ball, darts, and cribbage.
Many community members knew Annie from working at the Chisholm City Hall as the Public Utilities Office Manager. She retired from the City of Chisholm in 2013, which gave her more time to travel with Dave and friends, whether on motorcycles or in convertibles.
Annie’s hobbies included reading, crocheting, gardening, and collecting sea shells from the beach. She was very talented with stained glass. Many good times were had at casino nights with the girls.
Annie is survived by her husband of fifty years, Dave; her son, Scott (Angel Meyer); siblings, Buddy (Marcia) Campbell and MaryBeth (Dave) Moellering; as well as many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mercedies and Gordan Campbell; her brothers, Bruce and Bill Campbell; and sister-in-law, Judi Campbell.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Rupp Funeral home in Chisholm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.