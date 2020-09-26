Dewey Arvid Bjork, 94, died peacefully in his apartment at Northern Lakes Assisted Living in Baxter, Minn., on Sept. 12, 2020, with family members at his side.
Dewey was born on May 16, 1926 in Crystal Falls, Mich. After serving in the Army Air Corps at the end of World War II, he went on to earn a degree in mining engineering from Michigan Tech University. He married Joyce Luther on Sept. 10, 1949. They continued to dance together the next 66 years until Joyce’s passing in 2015.
He worked briefly at a mine in Ironwood, Mich., before moving to northern Minnesota where he worked first at St. James Mine in Aurora and eventually became Foreman and Mine Superintendent at Eveleth Taconite.
Dewey raised his family in Aurora where he shared his love of the outdoors with his children. Organized and disciplined, he exercised and walked almost every day. He was an active member of the Lions Clubs International, the Aurora United Methodist Church and the Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd. He volunteered at Essentia Health in Brainerd where he was known for his quick step, wit and smile. He was devoted to his family and friends.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy McCray in Cleveland, Ohio; son, Dewey Bjork (Kay), Swan Lake, Mont.; daughters, Bev Dunphy (Peter), East Gull Lake, Minn., Gretchen Frederick (Tom) Monticello, Minn; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Dewey and Hildar Bjork; brother, Jack Bjork; and his wife, Joyce Bjork.
A memorial service is being planned for Spring 2021. Dewey donated his body to the University of Minnesota Medical School.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established in his name. Memorials can be sent to Gretchen Frederick: 12025 Blackwood Ave. NW, Monticello, MN 55362
