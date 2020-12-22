Devon Marie Richter passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.
Devon was born on March 27, 1978, in Ely, Minn., to Sue Mauser and Art Richter. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1996, attended Vermillion Community College and completed her 4-year degree through St. Cloud State. She knew her career direction early on in life, working with special needs people, she excelled at her job and loved what she did.
She will be remembered for her big heart, compassion for others, bubbly personality, infectious smile and her curly hair — just to name a few. When she smiled she lit up a room and was loved by everyone who knew her, a big loss will be felt by all.
Devon is survived by her mother, Sue Mauser; father, Art (Patty) Richter; brother, Brand (Shannon); her three fur babies, Rusty, Kimba and Theo; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Marge Mauser, Derald and Audrey Richter; and an uncle, Dan Richter.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.