Devin Michael Erickson, 19, of rural Aurora, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in rural Babbitt, Minnesota.

Devin was born April 30, 2001 in Virginia, Minn., to Todd Erickson and Melinda Gabrisko. Devin was a 2019 graduate of Mesabi East High School. He was currently employed by CJ’s Bray House as a Direct Support Professional and at Snicker’s in Eveleth as a cook.

Devin had a passion for dirt biking, snowmobiling and his truck. He loved living on the edge and enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed the company of others; especially spending time with his family, his other half and with his cat, Daisy and dogs, Jayda and Lilo. He was a creative cook who enjoyed cooking steaks and all kinds of cooking in general.

He had a giant heart and so much potential which is definitely gone far too soon.

He is survived by his grandmothers, Sherrill Erickson and Brenda Varela; his father, Todd (Amanda) Erickson; his mother, Melinda Gabrisko; brothers, Corey (Crystal) Gabrisko and Kadin (Ashley) Erickson; his other half, Madisen Peterson; Niece, Olivia Gabrisko; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Devin is preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Erickson.

Funeral service for Devin will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley with Pastor Gus Layman officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

Service information

Mar 29
Funeral Service
Monday, March 29, 2021
11:00AM
Heritage Trail Bible Church
Heritage Trail & Hwy 135
Gilbert, MN 55741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

