A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel.
Devan Jakob Mattson, 22, of Chisholm, died unexpectedly at his home on May 1, 2022. He was born in Virginia on November 15, 1999, to David Kelly and Mary Mattson. He attended Chisholm High School, and was a longtime Chisholm resident. Devan worked as a bicycle technician and tinkered with anything he could take apart. He loved helping people and when he was not enjoying dirt biking, four wheeling and helping people whenever he could. Music was always a large part of his life. Anyone who knew Devan, knew he always had to be listening or working on music himself.
Devan is survived by his parents, David (Misti) Kelly, Mary (Dustin) Anderson; grandparents: Tammi (Ken) Scott, Mike Kerr, Teresa Johnson and Deb Larson; great-grandfather, Allen Scott; siblings: Jaston Mattson, Ethan (Samantha) Mattson, favorite sister, Tressa Mattson, Mckenzi Anderson, Kaylee Anderson, Madison (Harley) Eckman, Charles Massie, Maddy Massie, Travis Tracey, Aiden Kelly, Asher Kelly; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lynn Johnson, Jon Larson, Jim and Lauretta Kelly and Mary Lou Kirkpatrick.
