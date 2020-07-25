Derek Nathan Klingfus, 35, crossed over from medical complications on Monday, March 30, 2020, at St Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Deacon Kari Olson will officiate.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
