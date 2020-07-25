Derek Nathan Klingfus

Derek Nathan Klingfus, 35, crossed over from medical complications on Monday, March 30, 2020, at St Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia. Deacon Kari Olson will officiate.

Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

