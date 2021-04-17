Derek John Perushek, 47, of Forest Lake, Minn., formerly of Eveleth, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, due to complications from diabetes.
Derek was born in Virginia, Minn., on Aug. 2, 1973, to Kathy Ann (Peritz) Murphy and John Charles Perushek. He graduated from Eveleth High School in June of 1991 and from Gustavus Adolphus College with a BS, double majoring in history and political science in May of 1995.
He lived most of his life in the St. Paul, Minn., area, working at different positions. He returned to the Range for a few years before moving to Forest Lake. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed reading and watching anything about sports, history and politics. He was always quizzing others with trivia questions. Being in Eveleth for the 4th of July celebration was always a must. He was a die-hard Eveleth Golden Bear and UM Gopher fan – maroon and gold to the end. His quick wit, loyalty and kindness will be remembered.
Derek is survived by his life partner, Jill Kinney of Forest Lake; her children, Elissa (Jon) Kinney of St. Louis, Mo., Emily Kinney and Lucas Kinney of Britt; his mother and step-father, Kathy and Steve Murphy of Eveleth; his sister, Jennifer (Lance) Hunt of Oshkosh, Wis., and their son, Tieran; step-brother, Christopher Murphy of Mountain Iron and his son, Rowan; uncle, Jeffrey Perushek; aunt, Cathy Peritz; and special cousin, Alex Peritz of Eveleth. He will be dearly missed by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Charles Perushek; grandparents, Edwin and Helen Peritz, Charles and Bridget Perushek; uncle, Gary Peritz; and step-father, Roger Klander.
A Celebration of Life for Derek will be held from 1 to 4 p.m Saturday, April 24, at The Rink, 301 Hat Trick Avenue, Eveleth.
A private family burial will be held at the Eveleth Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.