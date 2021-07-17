Dennis “Starcie” Starcevich, 83, of Virginia, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Essentia - St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Grand Rapids, the son of John and Fern (Clusiau) Starcevich. He married Janet Orazem on Aug. 29, 1959, and they traveled around the world with the Military from 1959 – 1968. He started a bowling program at NDSU in Fargo, N.D., and managed bowling alleys in Aurora, Maryland, Illinois, Florida, and Arizona. He retired in 1989 and moved to Virginia. He and his wife worked at the Virginia Moose Lodge, and Dennis also worked for Fingerhut. Bowling was still a big part of his life. Dennis’ personal bests are as follows: he rolled two 300 games and shot multiple 299 games and 11 strikes in a row. He also had multiple 700 series, and an 810 series in 2013. Over many years his high average was 210. Dennis helped bring the 2000 State Bowling Tournament to Virginia, and he was welcomed into the VAUSBC Association’s Hall of Fame in the category of Meritorious Service. Dennis served as the secretary of the Virginia Men’s Bowling league, and was active in the Mt. Iron Sr. Citizens Center, and he also played golf, played pool, and loved to play cards, especially Smear.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Janet.
Dennis is survived by two cousins, Terry and Greg Clusiau; sister-in-Law, Kathy Koneczny of Oklahoma; his faithful Pomeranian, Prince; and many friends.
The Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
