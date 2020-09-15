Dennis Robert Arro, 80, of Floodwood, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Villa Vista Care Center in Cromwell.
He was born March 22, 1940, in Fine Lakes Township to Robert and Tyne (Louhela) Arro. He grew up in Floodwood and graduated from high school in 1958. Three days after graduating he joined the Navy serving until 1962. After his discharge, Dennis worked on the barges in Lamonte, Ill., and later in the Twin Cities. Dennis married Marilyn Clark on March 14, 1969, in Scanlon. They made their home in Aurora and Dennis worked as a maintenance mechanic for Erie Mining in Hoyt Lakes until 1978 and at Hibbing Taconite until retiring in 1999. After his retirement, Dennis enjoyed working at the Retreat Golf Course in Floodwood for the next five years.
Dennis enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, golfing and teasing people. He had a great sense of humor and could talk to anyone about anything. He was also a person that could fix anything.
Dennis was a member of the Floodwood VFW and Lions Club. He took pride in being a member of the Floodwood VFW Honor Guard.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn; two sons, Robert Arro of Floodwood and Kevin (Rachel) Arro of Cloquet; brothers Donald (Suzzane) Arro and Roger (Debra) Arro, both of Floodwood; sister, Kathryn (Lanny) Cyr of Bemidji; one grandson, Grant Arro; two stepsisters, Marlene (Gary) Knivila and Janet Cumings, both of California; four nephews; three nieces; many cousins; and his granddog, Lucy.
A memorial service for Dennis will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept.17, in the Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Floodwood Honor Guard. Masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral arrangements are with Atkins Northland Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cloquet. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
