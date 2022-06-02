Dennis Ray Sabart, 76, of Eveleth passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born on September 4, 1945, in Bertha, Minnesota, to Raymond “Bob” and Elaine (Curves) Sabart. Dennis graduated from Long Prairie High School and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Bemidji State University.
While at college, he met Patricia Andreachi and they were married on March 15, 1969, in Bemidji, Minnesota. Dennis served in the United States Army, later beginning his professional career that spanned over 30 years as a teacher, basketball and football coach, and athletic director at Eveleth-Gilbert Public Schools. As teacher, coach, and father, he valued being a positive influence on youth and encouraged his students, athletes, and sons to always try your best. Dennis and his family treasured memorable school experiences including his serving as Head Coach of the Eveleth-Gilbert High School Boys Basketball Team’s run to the MN State Basketball Tournament in 1986. Dennis was thankful and proud to represent Golden Bears Athletics as Athletic Director for 15 years. Two highlights included Eveleth-Gilbert High School’s Boys Hockey Championships in 1993 and 1998. After retirement in 2004, Dennis enjoyed being a substitute teacher, and being a member of the “Chain Crew” for Golden Bears home football games. More recently, Dennis was a part-time driver for Iron Trail Motors and Ken Waschke Auto Plaza.
Dennis loved fishing, gardening, and sports especially being a loyal fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He and his wife cherished traveling to attend their grandchildren’s various academic and athletic activities.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia; children, Randy (Viki), Brian (Naomi) and Gary (Chelsie); grandchildren, Luke, Peyton, Easton, Kaelyn, and Brinley. He will always be remembered by his family for his strong work ethic, gentle nature, and dedication to family values.
He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Frances Olson.
A private family mass was held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant was Fr. Justin Fish. Burial was in Eveleth Cemetery.
