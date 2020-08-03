Dennis R. Van Guilder, age 75 of Makinen, Minn., passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home, with his family at his side.
He was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Carlton, Minn., the son of Harry and Colleen (Berge) Van Guilder. Dennis graduated from Wrenshall High School in 1962. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in December of 1965 and served for 13 months in Korea, being Honorably Discharged in December of 1971. Dennis started working for U.S. Steel on Feb. 12, 1968, and retired after 35½ years on July 31, 2003. He was united in marriage to Gayle Koecher on Feb. 13, 1971, in Moose Lake, Minn. Dennis served on the Makinen Volunteer Fire Dept. for 13 years, was an active member of Riverside Chapel in Forbes, and was a member of the Mountain Iron VFW Post 220, and the D.A.V. He loved fishing and woodworking and made many wooden planters. Dennis fought a two-year battle with cancer, and he donated his body to the University of Minnesota Bequest Program.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gayle; son, Ray (Michelle) Van Guilder; daughter, Heidi (Shane) Johnson; granddaughter, his pride and joy, Heather Van Guilder; brothers, Tom (Ruby), Rodney, Donny (Gail) and Chuck Van Guilder; sisters, Anna Mae Varnes, Lucy Van Guilder and Tammy (Ray) Woodall; brothers-in-law, Teddy Erickson, Steve Koecher and Craig (Kim) Koecher; sisters-in-law, Shirley Van Guilder and Sheila (Don) Crews; three stepgrandchildren, Trevor (Jen), TJ, and Megan; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Mason, Joe, and Grace; godsons, Chris Erickson and Derrick Koecher; goddaughter, Mara Crews; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Heather; brothers, Raymond, Wesley and David Van Guilder; sister, Linda Erickson; father and mother-in-law, Everette and Jean Koecher; brothers-in-law, Virgil Varnes and Jeff Koecher; sister-in-law, Gwen Van Guilder; and special nephews, Lyle Koecher and Bryce Crews.
A Visitation Celebration of Life for Dennis will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. The visitation will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at the Riverside Chapel, 8706 Church Lane and Hwy. 7 in Forbes, Minn.
