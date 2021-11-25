Dennis R. Lockard, 63, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Lockard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
