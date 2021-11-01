Dennis Pointer

Dennis L. Pointer, 69, of Hibbing and formerly of Arizona, Idaho, Wyoming, Ohio and Perth, Australia, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
He was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Morenci, Ariz., the son of Alvin and Jeannette (Cooper) Pointer. He graduated from High School in Eagle Mountain, Calif., and went on to attend Eastern Arizona College of the Desert. He was united in marriage to Dianna Jo Truitt on Sept. 7, 1974, in Palm Desert, Calif. Dennis was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.
Dennis worked as a service engineer for Detroit Diesel and Wiseda Ltd. and as a salesman for L&M Radiator. He was a proud member of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Dianna Jo; son, Jesse Pointer, Natasha Pointer and granddaughter Cheyanne Pointer of Troy, Mich.; his siblings, Mark Pointer and Diana Nevins; along with numerous extended family members and friends, loved by all!
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Aaron Pointer.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Kelly Lake Community Center.
