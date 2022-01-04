Dennis Paul Scheuring
Dennis Paul Scheuring, 81, of Eveleth, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minnesota.
Dennis grew up and attended Aurora Hoyt-Lakes High School. After high school, Dennis served in the United States Army from 1963 through 1965. He went through basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri and spent his entire tour of duty stationed in Korea, where he was honorably discharged from the United State Army as a Specialist Fourth Class.
Dennis married Sherry Holappa on Dec. 14, 1974 and they eventually moved to Palo, Minn., where they raised their children. In the summer of 1986, Dennis and Sherry moved to Eveleth, Minn.
Dennis had worked and retired as a road construction laborer/driller with Hoover Construction. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping and once upon a time, he enjoyed 4-wheeling.
Dennis was well liked by his friends, peers and he was an accomplished dart player who did not let his team down. Dennis was often the first person called when a job needed to be done with friends or family.
Dennis was survived by his children: Robert (Rebecca) Enger of Bemidji, Minn., Kevin Enger of Virginia, Minn., and Crystal (Scott) Croteau of Gilbert, Minn.; grandchildren: Ryan (Jessica) Enger of Bemidji, Minn., Tawnee Croteau of Biwabik, Paul (Alex Burns) Enger of Plymouth, Minn., Kendra (Joseph) Lewis of Biwabik, and Martie Enger of Schenectady, N.Y.; and great grandchildren: McKenzie Jordahl, Kael Becker, Mariah Neely Enger, and Sophia Lewis; brothers: Francis Scheuring of Pine City, Minn., Darryl Scheuring of Elkhart, Ind., and Vernon Scheuring of Hoyt Lakes, Minn. Dennis was also survived by a special friend, Barb Reimers of Mackinen, Minn.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Elsie (Rhodes) Scheuring; his wife, Sherry; and siblings: Alfred Scheuring, Richard Scheuring, Angela (Jack) Larson, Adele (Delborne) Engelstad, Eileen (Francis) Kafes, Kenneth Scheuring, and Keith Scheuring; and in-laws.
Everyone would say that Dennis was a “once in a lifetime” individual and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. To quote an old cliché, “to know him was to love him.”
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Virginia, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior, for family and close friends. There will also be a remembrance gathering at Marge’s Roosevelt Bar in Eveleth immediately following the funeral service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest registry or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
